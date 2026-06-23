Delayed rains likely to hit sowing of kharif crops, 111 districts identified as most vulnerable: Agriculture minister

<p>Union Agriculture Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shivraj-singh-chouhan">Shivraj Singh Chouhan</a> has warned that sowing of kharif crops could be adversely impacted because of delayed monsoon and said that 315 districts could possibly receive deficient rains.</p><p>The government has also begun advance preparations in view of the weaker monsoon.</p><p>Speaking at a press conference, Chouhan said 111 districts are identified as most vulnerable as they have less than 25 per cent irrigation. Of these, 20 districts are in Maharashtra alone, he said. </p><p>"Monsoon has been delayed. There is 43 per cent deficient rains so far," he said.</p>.<p>As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, monsoon is likely to remain weak till the week ending July 2, he said.</p><p>So far, 10 per cent of the total kharif area has been covered. The total acreage of all kharif crops remains higher at 11.79 million hectare as on June 22, as against 11.3 million hectare in the year-ago period.</p><p>As of Monday, India had received 60.6 millimetres (2.4 inches) of rainfall, 43 percent less than the normal amount for this point in the season, according to weather department figures.</p>