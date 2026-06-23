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Delayed rains likely to hit sowing of kharif crops, 111 districts identified as most vulnerable: Agriculture minister

Speaking at a press conference, Chouhan said 111 districts are identified as most vulnerable as they have less than 25 per cent irrigation. Of these, 20 districts are in Maharashtra alone
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 12:52 IST
India NewsmonsoonShivraj Singh Chouhankharif crops

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