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Delegates from BRICS countries visit Taj Mahal, Agra Fort

The delegates spent around one-and-a-half hours at the Taj Mahal amid tight security and participated in a photo session while exploring the 17th-century monument.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 17:16 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 17:16 IST
Uttar PradeshIndiaBRICSAgraTaj Mahal

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