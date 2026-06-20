Delegates from BRICS countries visit Taj Mahal, Agra Fort

<p>Agra: Delegates from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=brics">BRICS </a>countries on Saturday visited the Taj Mahal and the Agra Fort, concluding their visit to the city for three-day BRICS MSME Forum aimed at strengthening cooperation among member nations in the micro, small and medium enterprises sector.</p>.<p>The delegates spent around one-and-a-half hours at the Taj Mahal amid tight security and participated in a photo session while exploring the 17th-century monument.</p>.<p>According to local guide Ramesh, the visitors showed keen interest in the history and architecture of the mausoleum and asked several questions regarding its construction, the time taken to complete it, the materials used and the number of tourists who visit the monument annually.</p>.<p>"The delegates were highly enthusiastic after seeing the Taj Mahal and appreciated its beauty, craftsmanship and architectural grandeur," he said.</p>.India seeks BRICS nations' cooperation to strengthen MSME sector, boost growth.<p>District Information Officer Shailendra Sharma said the delegates visited the Taj Mahal in the morning and later toured a footwear manufacturing unit to understand Agra's export-oriented shoe industry.</p>.<p>Some delegates also visited the Agra Fort in the evening before concluding their tour of the city, he said.</p>.<p>The visit formed part of the itinerary of participants attending the BRICS MSME Forum, which began on Friday and brought together around 60 delegates from BRICS nations and 150 officials associated with the MSME sector.</p>.<p>The forum focused on strengthening cooperation among BRICS countries in areas such as technology adoption, sustainable manufacturing, digital transformation, skilling and market access for MSMEs. Delegates also discussed measures to promote innovation, employment generation and inclusive economic growth across member countries.</p>.<p>Sharma said the Agra visit concluded on Saturday and the delegates would leave for Delhi as per their travel schedules.</p>.<p>BRICS comprises founding members Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, along with Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, besides several partner countries.</p>