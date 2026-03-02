Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi airport sees 87 flight cancellations amid Middle East crisis

Indian airlines cancelled 760 overseas flights in the last two days owing to the escalating Middle East conflict due to which many airspaces in the region are closed.
Last Updated : 02 March 2026, 09:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 March 2026, 09:10 IST
India NewsDelhiMiddle EastConflict

Follow us on :

Follow Us