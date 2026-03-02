<p>New Delhi: As many as 87 international flights were cancelled at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi">Delhi</a> airport on Monday as airline operations were disrupted for the third day due to the Middle East conflict.</p>.<p>An official said that 37 departures and 50 arrivals have been cancelled at the Delhi airport.</p>.<p>Indian airlines cancelled 760 overseas flights in the last two days owing to the escalating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east">Middle East</a> conflict due to which many airspaces in the region are closed.</p>.Stuck in Abu Dhabi due to travel curbs? UAE's 'people‑first' move offers to pay for extended stay.<p>The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), operated by DIAL, is the country's largest airport and handles over 1,300 flight movements daily.</p>.<p>"Ongoing political developments in the Middle East are causing delays or schedule changes for some westbound international flights," DIAL said in a post on X on Monday. </p>