Delhi-bound Air India flight suffers delay due to technical snag

Sources said that citing the prolonged delay, 64 passengers left the airport.
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 16:36 IST

A New Delhi-bound Air India flight suffered a delay on Saturday due to a "last-minute technical snag" but alternative arrangements were made for the waiting passengers, an official said.

The aircraft was grounded for thorough engineering checks as the airline "accords top priority to the safety of its passengers and crew," an Air India official said.

"Passengers (about 166 of them) have been accommodated in the evening flight set to depart at 9 PM. Meanwhile, passengers were served meals and refreshments and offered hotel accommodation as well," the official added.

However, sources said that citing the prolonged delay, 64 passengers left the airport.

(Published 19 August 2023, 16:36 IST)
