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Delhi CM Gupta wears black armband, slams Opposition over Women's Reservation Bill

The chief minister alleged that this is not the first time the Congress and its allies have obstructed women's empowerment, stating that their approach exposed their true intent.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 12:18 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 12:18 IST
India NewsDelhiOppositionIndia Politicschief ministerwomen’s reservation bill

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