<p>New Delhi: A Delhi court has allowed jailed Lok Sabha MP Engineer Rashid to attend the upcoming winter session of Parliament in custody on all dates.</p>.<p>Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma was hearing a plea seeking custody parole filed by advocate Vikhyat Oberoi on behalf of Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid.</p>.Court permits jailed MP Engineer Rashid to cast vote in VP election on Sep 9.<p>The judge, however, clarified that the travel cost is subject to the outcome of an appeal already pending in the Delhi High Court.</p>.<p>The petitioner's lawyer had sought relief on the grounds that Rashid is a parliamentarian and needs to attend the upcoming winter session of Parliament from December 1 to fulfil his public duty.</p>.<p>Rashid defeated Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla.</p>.<p>The court had earlier granted Rashid custody parole between July 24 and August 4 to attend the monsoon session of Parliament.</p>.<p>It had also granted him interim bail to campaign during the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.</p>.<p>Rashid has been lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail since 2019, after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in a 2017 terror-funding case. </p>