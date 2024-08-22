Delhi court asks police to reinstate security of female wrestler who accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment

The court directed police to file a detailed report by Friday regarding the reasons for the withdrawal of the applicants' security.

"In the meantime, as an interim measure to ensure the safety of the complainant/victim no.4 (as per the list of witnesses), the DCP concerned is directed to make immediate and appropriate arrangements for her security until her deposition is complete and until further orders from this court. Accordingly, let a notice be issued to the DCP concerned with a direction to file a compliance report on the next date," the magistrate said and posted the matter for Friday.

Top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat earlier said that the Delhi police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are set to testify against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a Delhi court.

Vinesh and several other wrestlers including her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat, who is wife of Bajrang Punia, had accused Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation.

The Delhi police had lodged an FIR and then filed a chargesheet against the BJP leader in the case. The next hearing in the case is on Friday.