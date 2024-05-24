Delhi court convicts activist Medha Patkar in defamation case

A Delhi court on Friday convicted Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) activist Medha Patkar in a defamation case lodged against her by Delhi L-G and former Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman V K Saxena.
Patkar and Saxena have been embroiled in a legal battle since 2000 after she filed a suit against him for publishing advertisements against her and the NBA. Saxena was then the chief of an Ahmedabad-based NGO, National Council for Civil Liberties.
Saxena, in turn, had filed two cases against her for making derogatory remarks against him on a TV channel and issuing a defamatory press statement against him.
(This is a developing story. More to follow)
Published 24 May 2024, 12:41 IST