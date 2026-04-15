Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi court convicts Shahtoosh shawl trader after 17-year probe in wildlife crime case

This is the first time that a wildlife offence has been prosecuted through the CBI.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 13:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 April 2026, 13:17 IST
India NewsDelhiWildlife Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us