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Delhi court declines interim relief to Indian Polo Association in Jaipur Polo Ground eviction case

The court, however, directed the Union government to file replies to the appeal and the stay application and listed the matter before the vacation judge on June 17.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 10:35 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 10:35 IST
India NewsPolo

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