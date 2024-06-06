Home
Delhi court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram in alleged Chinese visa case

The Enforcement Directorate earlier had alleged that Congress MP Karti Chidambaram took a Rs 50 lakh bribe through a close aide for getting sanction of the Union home ministry for reuse of visas for Chinese personnel by a company that was establishing a power plant in Punjab.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 06:59 IST
A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in alleged Chinese visa scam money laundering case, news agency PTI reported.

More details to follow...

(With PTI inputs)

Published 06 June 2024, 06:59 IST
