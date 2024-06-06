Delhi court grants bail to Karti Chidambaram in alleged Chinese visa case

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to Congress leader Karti Chidambaram in alleged Chinese visa scam money laundering case, news agency PTI reported.
The Enforcement Directorate earlier had alleged that Congress MP Karti Chidambaram took a Rs 50 lakh bribe through a close aide for getting sanction of the Union home ministry for reuse of visas for Chinese personnel by a company that was establishing a power plant in Punjab.
More details to follow...
(With PTI inputs)
Published 06 June 2024, 06:59 IST