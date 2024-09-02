Delhi court reserves order on ED plea seeking 10-day custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

A Delhi court reserved its order on ED's plea seeking 10-day custody of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in money laundering case.

Khan was produced before Special Judge Rakesh Syal as the ED sought his 10-day custody, saying he was required to be confronted with other accused people and evidence in the case.

The counsel appearing for the accused challenged his arrest in the case.

Khan was taken into custody under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after the agency conducted a search at his residence in the Okhla area of the national capital earlier in the day.

The ED told the court that some questions were put to Khan during the searches but he remained "evasive" and hence was arrested.

The ED told the court that Khan was the main accused of the entire controversy in the case.