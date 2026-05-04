<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-court">Delhi court</a> on Monday stayed the filing of an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fir">FIR</a> against political commentator Abhijit Iyer Mitra for allegedly making abusive remarks against nine women <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/journalists">journalists</a> of online media outlet Newslaundry.</p>.<p>Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Pathak was hearing a plea moved by Mitra seeking a stay on a magistrate order dated April 23, which directed the filing of an FIR against him.</p>.<p>The court stayed the filing of the FIR till May 28, the next date of hearing. A detailed order is awaited.</p>.<p>Mitra has been accused of posting derogatory tweets against Newslaundry's editorial director Manisha Pande and eight other women journalists.</p>.<p>Pande had placed on record a screenshot of a tweet dated April 28, 2025, containing the alleged post, along with another tweet dated February 8, 2025, in which the accused allegedly made sexually abusive remarks against the women journalists.</p>.Supreme Court upholds guidelines on preliminary inquiry before FIR on social media posts.<p>In the April 23 order, the court said that the content qualified as sexually-coloured remarks and prima facie appeared intended to insult the modesty of the complainant.</p>.<p>The court also held that the posts disclosed cognisable offences under BNS Sections 75 and 79.</p>.<p>“Police investigation is also necessary to trace and recover the computer/electronic device from which the said tweets were published. This court is also of the view that the action taken report filed in the case is not satisfactory,” the April 23 order said.</p>