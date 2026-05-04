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Delhi court stays FIR against Abhijit Iyer Mitra over derogatory posts on women journalists

The court also held that the posts disclosed cognisable offences under BNS Sections 75 and 79.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:09 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:09 IST
India NewsJournalistDelhi courtNewslaundry

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