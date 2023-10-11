Delhi court summons BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain in rape case

In an order passed on October 10, the judge dismissed the police report, saying “The issues raised by the IO (investigating officer) while filing the cancellation report…are matters which can be decided during trial.” “Moreover this court is of the view that the version of the complainant and her trustworthiness can be tested only during trial when she is cross examined by the accused and so this court on the basis of material placed on record along with the cancellation report especially the statement of the complainant… wherein she has supported her allegation of rape and threats by accused Syed Shahnawaz Hussain… this court takes cognizance of the offences,” the judge said.