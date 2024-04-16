Delhi excise case: ED arrests man who 'managed' AAP funds for Goa polls

"After two years of investigation and over 500 raids, not a single rupee or evidence has been recovered from AAP leaders. ED is running a politically motivated investigation and making its case solely based on statements of approvers, many of who have a direct connection with the BJP like Sharath Reddy," it said.

This is the 17th arrest in the case by the ED. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his party colleague and former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, BRS leader K Kavitha and a number of liquor businessmen and others have been arrested earlier by the federal agency.