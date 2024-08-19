Delhi HC allows repatriation of mortal remains of British citizen of Indian origin

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has paved the way for the repatriation of the mortal remains of a British citizen of Indian origin who wished to be buried next to his grandparents in his native place Hyderabad.

The deceased's father approached the high court challenging the decision of the Consular section of the High Commission of India in London refusing to grant a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the transfer of mortal remains as the deceased did not possess an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card at the time of his death in Chertsey, United Kingdom, last month.

Directing issuance of the NOC, Justice Sanjeev Narula observed that the guidelines governing such matters laid emphasis on the deceased being a person of Indian origin, a fact already confirmed in the present case through documents placed on record.