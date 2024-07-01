Excise 'scam': Delhi HC dismisses BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in corruption, money-laundering cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed BRS leader K Kavitha's bail pleas in two cases of corruption and money laundering linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, who had reserved the order on the two bail pleas of Kavitha on May 28, rejected the petitions.

A detailed order is awaited.

Kavitha had challenged the trial court's May 6 order by which her bail applications in the CBI's corruption case as well as the ED's money-laundering case were dismissed.