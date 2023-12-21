Delhi HC tells EC to take 'appropriate action' against Rahul Gandhi over 'pickpocket' dig at PM Modi

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to take "appropriate action" against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his speech on November 22 in which he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “pickpocket”, observing that the statement was "not in good taste".
A bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna asked the Election Commission to decide on the notice issued to Rahul Gandhi on November 23 within eight weeks.
A PIL was filed seeking action against Rahul Gandhi for calling PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and businessman Gautam Adani “pickpockets” during a rally.
The EC, for its part, said it had already issued notice in the matter, which itself meant issuance of warning.
Senior Advocate Kirti uppal, for PIL petitioner, said, "We are seeking formulation of guidelines so that people don't repeat this in future."
To this, the bench said, "It is every individual's responsibility to prevent such speeches. But when the Election Commission has taken action, what is the need for our interference? We agree that these statements are in a bad taste."
Supreme Court Bar Association President Adish Aggarwala also for petitioner submitted that the Election Commission merely issued notice to Rahul Gandhi for his speech and the commission lacked the power to take strict action.
The EC on November 23 issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi over his 'panauti' (bad omen) and 'jebkatra' (pick pocket) remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acting on a complaint by BJP.
The poll panel, in its notice, had reminded Gandhi that as per the Model Code of Conduct, leaders were not allowed to make unverified allegations against political rivals.