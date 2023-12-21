Delhi HC tells EC to take 'appropriate action' against Rahul Gandhi over 'pickpocket' dig at PM Modi

The EC, for its part, said it had already issued notice in the matter, which itself meant issuance of warning.

Senior Advocate Kirti uppal, for PIL petitioner, said, "We are seeking formulation of guidelines so that people don't repeat this in future."

To this, the bench said, "It is every individual's responsibility to prevent such speeches. But when the Election Commission has taken action, what is the need for our interference? We agree that these statements are in a bad taste."

Supreme Court Bar Association President Adish Aggarwala also for petitioner submitted that the Election Commission merely issued notice to Rahul Gandhi for his speech and the commission lacked the power to take strict action.

The EC on November 23 issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi over his 'panauti' (bad omen) and 'jebkatra' (pick pocket) remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, acting on a complaint by BJP.

The poll panel, in its notice, had reminded Gandhi that as per the Model Code of Conduct, leaders were not allowed to make unverified allegations against political rivals.