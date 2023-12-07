Delhi HC grants Tharoor last chance to make submissions on plea on ‘scorpion on Shivling’ remark

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday granted Congress MP Shashi Tharoor the final opportunity to file submissions in a plea in which he has challenged the defamation proceedings against him launched on a complaint by a BJP leader over his alleged 'scorpion on Shivling' remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma adjourned the matter until March 15, 2024 at the request of Tharoor’s counsel and asked the lawyer to file written submissions.

The court, however, made it clear that in case the matter is not argued on the next date of hearing, the petition will be decided on the basis of the written submissions.

The high court had on October 16, 2020 stayed the criminal proceedings against Tharoor on the defamation complaint.