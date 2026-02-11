Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi HC lists appeal by Kuldeep Sengar in case of death of Unnao rape survivor's father on February 17

The high court had given interim bail to Jaideep Sengar on July 3, 2024, which was further extended from time to time.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsrapeUnnaoKuldeep Sengar

Follow us on :

Follow Us