The Aam Aadmi Party has gone all out to reclaim the narrative after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Keriwal's arrest.

Sunita Kejriwal's strategic messaging and with Atishi leading street protests, the AAP is keen to display a united front..

Can his arrest also help the I.N.D.I.A bloc to find common purpose?

Sumit Pande and Shemin Joy explore all this and more on DH Newsroom.