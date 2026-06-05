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Delhi HC refuses urgent hearing on plea against Cockroach Janta Party protest

The counsel for 'Save India Foundation' mentioned the plea for urgent hearing before a vacation bench of Justices Saurabh Banerjee and Amit Sharma. The bench, however, refused to list the case.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 07:31 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 07:31 IST
India NewsprotestDelhi High CourtYouthplea dismissedCockroach Janta Party

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