Delhi HC rejects plea challenging dissolution of Maulana Azad Education Foundation

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday upheld the Centre's decision to dissolve the Maulana Azad Education Foundation (MAEF) which was set up in 1989 for promoting education among educationally backward minorities.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan dismissed a PIL by Syeda Saiyidain Hameed, John Dayal and Daya Singh against the dissolution, saying the decision of the MAEF general body to that effect was "well considered" and the court was "not impressed" by the petitioners' objections.

"The decision to dissolve MAEF has been duly taken by the general body of the MAEF and this court finds no impropriety or irregularity in the process adopted by the general body in arriving at the said decision," the bench, also comprising Justice Mini Pushkarna, said while pronouncing the verdict.