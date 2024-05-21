Delhi HC reserves order on doctors' plea against Ramdev over Coronil

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea by several doctors’ associations against yoga exponent Ramdev over his alleged 'unsubstantiated' claim about 'Coronil' being a 'cure' for COVID-19 and not just an immunity booster.

The plea forms part of a 2021 lawsuit by doctors' associations against the yoga guru, his aide Acharya Balkrishna as well as Patanjali Ayurveda founded by Ramdev, and seeks an interim relief of removal of statements from various media platforms with respect to the claim.

According to the lawsuit, Ramdev made unsubstantiated claims about 'Coronil' being a cure for COVID-19, contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an “immuno-booster”.