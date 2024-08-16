Delhi HC restores mandate of IOA ad hoc panel for WFI on plea by Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday restored the mandate of Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) ad hoc committee constituted for running the affairs of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on a plea by celebrated wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian.

The court, in an interim order, said the IOA's decision to dissolve the ad hoc committee was incompatible with Union Sports Ministry's order suspending the WFI shortly after the December elections, while adding that until the suspension order is not recalled, it is necessary for the ad hoc committee to manage the federation's affairs.

Justice Sachin Datta turned down the petitioners' prayer to appoint a retired high court or Supreme Court judge as the administrator of WFI, and said it shall be open to the IOA to re-constitute the ad hoc committee.