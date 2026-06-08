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Delhi HC seeks CBSE stand on NSUI plea over on-screen marking row

The petitioner submitted that the CBSE closed the portal for verifying and revaluing answer sheets last night and requested a direction to keep it open for affected students for one month.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 09:32 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtCBSENSUI

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