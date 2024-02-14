Delhi HC to decide cases concerning HIV positive persons on priority

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will take up and dispose of “on priority basis” the legal proceedings concerning an HIV positive person whose anonymity and confidentiality shall be strictly maintained.

The ‘practice directions’ have been issued by the high court, on its administrative side, in compliance with the directions passed by the Supreme Court in a judgment on September 26, 2023.

“In compliance of the directions passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in judgment dated September 26, 2023, the Honourable Acting Chief Justice has been pleased to issue following directions for compliance by all concerned. In any legal proceeding concerning or relating to an HIV-positive person, the courts shall take up and dispose of the proceeding on priority basis in terms of Section 34(2) of the HIV (Prevention and Control) ACT 2017”, the practice directions issued through Delhi High Court Registrar General Kanwaljeet Arora on February 7 said.

It further said that courts shall also ensure that the anonymity and confidentiality of the name of the HIV-positive person is strictly maintained by substituting the name of such person with a pseudonym in the records of proceedings.