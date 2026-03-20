<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Delhi%20High%20Court">Delhi High Court</a> has directed a Tamil media outlet to remove certain defamatory content published by it against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sadhguru">Sadhguru </a>Jagadish Vasudev's Isha Foundation.</p>.<p>Justice Subramonium Prasad passed the interim order on March 19 on a lawsuit the foundation filed in 2024 against the magazine, "Nakkheeran", and its editor, alleging defamation.</p>.<p>The court also rejected the magazine's plea to dismiss the lawsuit at this stage itself.</p>.Delhi High Court quashes look-out circular against NDTV founders Prannoy, Radhika Roy.<p>The lawsuit alleged that "Nakkheeran" published a series of videos containing defamatory, vulgar and obscene content, in an attempt to harm the reputation of the Isha Foundation and Sadhguru.</p>.<p>"Nakkheeran" had accused Isha Foundation of exploitation and brainwashing.</p>.<p>In a statement, the Isha Foundation welcomed the court's decision and affirmed its commitment to large-scale social development and human well-being.</p>.<p>"We wholeheartedly welcome this interim order of the Hon'ble Delhi High Court. It is unfortunate that certain media outlets and individuals continue to propagate false and defamatory allegations without any evidence, as part of a deliberate effort to mislead the public," the statement said. </p>