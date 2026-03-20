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Delhi High Court directs Tamil magazine to remove defamatory content against Isha Foundation

The court also rejected the magazine's plea to dismiss the lawsuit at this stage itself.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 16:28 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 16:28 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtSadhguruIsha Foundation

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