Delhi High Court judge recuses self from hearing Karti Chidambaram's plea in Chinese Visa case

Earlier, two other high court judges -- Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma and Justice Anup J Bhambhani -- recused themselves from hearing the case.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 10:38 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 10:38 IST
