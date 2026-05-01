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Delhi High Court orders preservation of assets of Karisma Kapoor's late ex-husband Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur died on June 12, 2025, after collapsing during a polo match in England. He had reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 13:20 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 13:20 IST
India NewsEnglandDelhi High CourtKarisma Kapoor

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