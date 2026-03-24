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Delhi High Court protects actor Sonakshi Sinha's personality rights

Justice Jyoti Singh also restrained the sale of merchandise using her name or image without consent and encashing her goodwill and reputation.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 09:15 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtSonakshi Sinha

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