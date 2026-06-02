Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi High Court protects personality rights of actor Varun Dhawan

The court ordered the defendants and online platforms to take down the offending content.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 13:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsVarun DhawanDelhi High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us