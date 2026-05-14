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Delhi High Court recalls order setting aside Centre's decision refusing to convert Wire founder's PIO status to OCI

Vardaranjan's senior counsel apologised to the court, saying that the order had 'slipped' her mind.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 08:03 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 08:03 IST
India NewsDelhiThe Wire

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