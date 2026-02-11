Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Delhi High Court seeks stand of Rani Kapur on perjury plea by Priya Kapur

The court also issued notice to Rani Kapur on Priya's plea seeking dismissal of the lawsuit for concealing and suppressing material.
Last Updated : 11 February 2026, 09:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 February 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsDelhi High Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us