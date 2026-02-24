Menu
Delhi-Leh SpiceJet flight faces engine issue; returns to national capital

The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 05:22 IST
India NewsDelhiSpicejetLeh

