<p>On Tuesday morning, a Leh-bound Spicejet <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aviation">flight </a>that took off from Delhi with around 150 people returned to its source airport reporting an engine issue. It was a Boeing 737 aircraft that was operating the flight SG121, the source informed news agency <em>PTI</em>. </p>.<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spicejet">SpiceJet </a>spokesperson told media that the flight returned to the national capital after experiencing a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally. </p>.<p>The cause of the emergency landing is the failure of engine number 2, <em>ANI</em> reported. It was further stated that there was no fire warning in the cockpit.</p>