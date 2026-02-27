Delhi liquor policy case: All accused, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, discharged as court rejects CBI chargesheet

<p>New Delhi: In a big relief to former Delhi Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arvind-kejriwal">Arvind Kejriwal</a> and his deputy Manish Sisodia, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-court">Delhi Court </a>on Friday (February 27) discharged all the accused in the liquor policy scam case.</p><p>Special (CBI) Judge Jitendra Singh declined to frame charges against any of the accused, finding no prima facie material for criminal conspiracy or criminal intent in the policy, giving a major blow to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). </p>.'I'm not corrupt': Arvind Kejriwal breaks down after Delhi court gives clean chit in excise policy case.<p>The court discharged all 23 accused in the case after noting several lacunae in the charge sheet, sought to be filled on the basis of statements by approver.</p><p>Kejriwal was first arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, 2024. He was arrested by the CBI subsequently on June 26, 2024. </p><p>The FIR was registered on August 17, 2022 under Sections 120B read with Section 477A of the Indian</p><p>Penal Code, and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against various persons.</p><p>The FIR alleged irregularities, falsification, undue advantage, and a conspiracy among the persons holding positions of responsibility within the GNCTD, in framing and implementing the Excise Policy for the year 2021-2022.</p>