Delhi-NCR commuters suffer as transport unions launch 3-day strike

<p>New Delhi: Commuters faced severe inconvenience on Thursday as major transport and taxi unions <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/three-day-transport-strike-begins-to-oppose-delhi-govts-cess-cng-price-hike-4011085">began a three-day strike across Delhi-NCR</a> (National Capital Region) to protest against the Delhi government’s hike in environment compensation cess and rising CNG prices.</p><p>The strike, called till May 23, has disrupted taxi, auto-rickshaw, truck, and private bus services. Important places including New Delhi Railway Station, Anand Vihar, Mandi House metro station, and several industrial areas witnessed long queues, delayed services, and surge in cab fares.</p>.Three-day transport strike begins to oppose Delhi govt's cess, CNG price hike.<p>Trucks remained off the roads and parked at places like Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in solidarity with the protest.</p><p>The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of truckers, private bus operators, taxi and maxi-cab associations, gave the strike call. </p><p>AIMTC National President Harish Sabharwal criticised the government’s handling of the collected cess.</p><p>“Despite collecting nearly Rs 1,500 crore through the Environmental Compensation Cess over the last 10-12 years, the government has failed to use these funds for transport welfare, parking, roads or pollution control measures,” Sabharwal said.</p><p>He also questioned the logic of imposing pollution taxes on Euro-VI vehicles that were promoted as cleaner options. </p>.Delhi taxi drivers' unions to go on 3-day strike from May 21 demanding fare hike.<p>Supporting the strike, the Chaalak Shakti Union demanded an increase in taxi and auto fares in view of continuously rising fuel prices.</p><p> Union vice-president Anuj Kumar Rathore appealed for a complete ‘chakka jam’ on May 21, 22, and 23.</p><p>"Middle-class drivers are struggling to support their families due to rising CNG, petrol, and diesel prices,” Rathore said.</p><p>The unions have opposed what they termed “unjust and unfair policies” imposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), courts, and the Delhi government. </p><p>However, six auto-rickshaw unions have opted out of the strike.</p>