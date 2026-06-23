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Delhi, not Assam, to host next India-Japan summit

The Indian side had made initial preparations to hold the summit in Guwahati in line with Japan's focus on boosting its engagement with the Northeastern region.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 14:05 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 14:05 IST
India NewsJapanDelhiAssamIndia-JapanSummit

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