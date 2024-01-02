Delhi Police asked to reply to Neelam Azad's bail plea in Parliament security breach case

New Delhi: A court here on Tuesday directed the Delhi Police to file its response to the bail application of Neelam Azad, the only woman arrested in the Parliament security breach case, by January 10.

Additional Sessions Judge Hardeeep Kaur also adjourned for January 5 the hearing of an application filed by the city police seeking permission to conduct polygraph (lie detector test) of all six people arrested in the case.

The court later adjourned the matter after noting that the legal aid counsel, appointed by the judge to represent the accused was not available today.