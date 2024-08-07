Delhi Police chief asks officers to verify credentials of Bangladeshis

Arora held an inter-state coordination meeting at the Delhi Police headquarters with police officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir in view of the upcoming Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

Laying stress on the importance of inter-state cooperation, the commissioner said a drive should be launched to trace recently-released criminals, the sources said.