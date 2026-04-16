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Delhi Police nabs 'romance swindler' who duped over 500 women of crores

In several instances, he also promised marriage or lucrative opportunities such as modelling assignments or admissions to reputed institutions as a means to lure victims.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 09:40 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 09:40 IST
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