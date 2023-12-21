Delhi Police question 2 more in Parliament breach probe

New Delhi/Bagalkote (K'taka): The Delhi Police has questioned two more people in connection with the Parliament security breach case, sources said on Thursday.

While one of them— Saikrishna Jagali is said to be a close friend of accused Manoranjan D and belongs to Karnataka, the other hails from Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.

A team of the Special Cell questioned the duo on Wednesday, they added.

Jagali, a techie and son of a retired deputy superintendent of police, was picked up from his house at Vidyagiri in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote on Wednesday night by a team of Delhi Police.