Delhi Rains: Roof collapse at T-1 leaves 1 dead, five injured

At least five people sustained injuries and one person died after a portion of the roof at the T-1 airport collapsed amid heavy rain in Delhi.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. He said "we're monitoring the situation and the injured had been hospitalised".
Besides the roof sheet, the support beams also collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop areas of the terminal.
The authorities said a search operation was conducted to ensure no one was trapped inside the damaged vehicles.
Work is under way to clear the debris.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is seen inspecting the accident area at the Delhi airport.
Teams of Delhi Police, DFS, Central Industrial Security Force and National Disaster Response Force are present at the spot.
Flight departures at T1 have been suspended till 2 pm, and the airport operator is looking to shift operations to T2 and T3 temporarily.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Published 28 June 2024, 05:57 IST