Delhi Rains: Roof collapse at T-1 leaves 1 dead, five injured

The roof of a newly-refurbished terminal building at New Delhi's T1 airport partially collapsed in the heavy rains, killing one person and injuring five others. Visuals posted online showed vehicles crushed under giant steel girders at the departure forecourt of T1, one of the several projects inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 28 June 2024, 05:57 IST
At least five people sustained injuries and one person died after a portion of the roof at the T-1 airport collapsed amid heavy rain in Delhi.

Credit: PTI

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. He said "we're monitoring the situation and the injured had been hospitalised".

Credit: PTI

Besides the roof sheet, the support beams also collapsed, damaging the cars parked in the pick-up and drop areas of the terminal.

Credit: PTI

The authorities said a search operation was conducted to ensure no one was trapped inside the damaged vehicles.

Credit: PTI

Work is under way to clear the debris.

Credit: PTI

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu is seen inspecting the accident area at the Delhi airport.

Credit: PTI

Teams of Delhi Police, DFS, Central Industrial Security Force and National Disaster Response Force are present at the spot.

Credit: PTI

Flight departures at T1 have been suspended till 2 pm, and the airport operator is looking to shift operations to T2 and T3 temporarily.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Published 28 June 2024, 05:57 IST
