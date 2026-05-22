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Delhi riots case: SC says bail to Khalid, Sharjeel denied based on alleged role, not because Article 21 was treated as subordinate

The bench granted interim bail to two Delhi riots accused Abdul Khalid Saifi and Tasleem Ahmad for six months, subject to certain conditions.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 10:54 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 10:54 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme CourtRiots2020

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