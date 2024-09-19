Delhi: Speeding SUV crashes into guardrail near Rajghat, 5 college students injured

New Delhi: Five college students were injured when their speeding SUV crashed into a guardrail that pierced through the middle of the vehicle near Rajghat in north Delhi early Thursday, police said.

The Hyundai Venue car had five occupants, four of them students of Delhi University colleges, who were returning from a birthday party at a pub in neighbouring Gurugram. They have been hospitalised, police said.

Prima facie, it appears that the car was being driven at a high speed and the driver lost control leading to the crash, police said, adding that the incident occurred on the stretch of road from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony.

Ashwani Mishra, 19, a first-year student at Delhi University's Dyal Singh College had rented the car for a night to celebrate his birthday.