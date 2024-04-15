'1-2 mins of fuel left, crew puking': Passenger shares 'harrowing experience' after IndiGo flight diverts to Chandigarh

A passenger onboard the Ayodhya-Delhi Indigo alleged that he went through an 'harrowing experience' after the flight was forced to divert to Chandigarh and landed with barely any fuel left.

The incident has sparked safety concerns amid allegations whether IndiGo followed all the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

IndiGo, however, has issued an statement, clarifying that "aircraft had sufficient fuel at all times to divert to an alternate airport, as per regulations."

"Had a harrowing experience yesterday with @IndiGo6E Flight No. 6E2702 from Ayodhya to Delhi. Scheduled departure time 3:25 p.m. and schedule arrival time 4:30 p.m," a passenger named Satish Kumar, who is Deputy Commissioner (Crime) of Delhi Police wrote on X.