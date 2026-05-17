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10-year-old boy drowns in private swimming pool in north Delhi, family alleges negligence

Legal action is being taken against the owner of the swimming pool and others responsible, they said.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsDelhiAccidentswimming pool

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