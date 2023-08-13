10,000 cops, facial recognition cameras part of Independence Day security at Red Fort

Sharing details of the security arrangements, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said, "Independence Day will be celebrated with full enthusiasm this year with no Covid-19 restrictions in place."

"Therefore, a robust and adequate deployment of police will be ensured. We will also coordinate and share real-time information with other agencies to provide security. The Delhi Police will also use technology systems for security purposes. We are on our toes and doing rehearsals," Pathak said.