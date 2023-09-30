Home
12-year-old raped in Delhi's Mayur Vihar

19 -year-old accused was apprehended from Khora in UP, police said, adding that the accused runs a tailor shop. Further investigation in the case is underway, they said.
Last Updated 30 September 2023, 08:11 IST

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, police said on Saturday, adding that the accused was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh’s Khora.

Mayur Vihar police station received information from LBS hospital regarding sexual assault of a minor girl on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

At the hospital, the father of the victim alleged that a man residing in the same village as them raped the 12-year-old, the officer said.

A case under Sections 376 (rape) of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered, the officer said.

The accused, identified as Ibran (19) was apprehended from Khora in UP, police said. Police said the accused runs a tailor shop. Further investigation in the case is underway, they said.

(Published 30 September 2023, 08:11 IST)
