13-year-old boy electrocuted while playing cricket in Delhi

New Delhi: A 13-year-old boy died due to electrocution when he came in contact with an electric pole while playing cricket in the Ranhola area of outer Delhi, police said on Sunday.

"We got a PCR call on Saturday at 1.27 pm at the Ranhola police station regarding the death of a boy due to electrocution," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

The team got to know that the boy, who was playing cricket in Kotla Vihar Phase-2, got electrocuted when he came in contact with an iron pole carrying electricity to a gaushala, DCP Chiram said.

"He was immediately taken to DDU Hospital by PCR van where he was declared brought dead," said the DCP.

Police said that an FIR under Section 106 (1) of the BNS has been registered and investigation has been taken up.